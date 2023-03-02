Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC cut its holdings in shares of Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Argo Group International worth $1,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARGO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Argo Group International by 515.8% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Argo Group International by 2,751.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Argo Group International by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Argo Group International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Argo Group International by 150.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 8,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 5,044 shares during the period. 89.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Raymond James lowered shares of Argo Group International from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Argo Group International Stock Performance

About Argo Group International

Shares of ARGO opened at $29.13 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.65 and its 200-day moving average is $25.02. Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $19.00 and a 12 month high of $45.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Operations, International Operations, and Run-off Lines. The U.S. Operations segment include distribution through retail, wholesale, and managing general brokers/agents in the specialty insurance market.

