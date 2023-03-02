Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings

Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $8.04, but opened at $8.32. Arko shares last traded at $8.22, with a volume of 15,254 shares.

The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. Arko had a return on equity of 28.41% and a net margin of 0.78%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share.

Arko Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. Arko’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arko

Separately, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Arko from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HP Holding LLC f k a ISTM Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Arko in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,695,000. CDAM UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Arko by 1.1% in the second quarter. CDAM UK Ltd now owns 5,897,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,120,000 after purchasing an additional 63,800 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in Arko by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,582,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,347,000 after purchasing an additional 586,135 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arko by 3.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,143,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,913,000 after acquiring an additional 155,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Arko by 4.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,092,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,244,000 after acquiring an additional 163,675 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.25% of the company’s stock.

Arko Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $992.98 million, a PE ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 0.27.

Arko Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and GPM Petroleum. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. The Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents.

Featured Articles

