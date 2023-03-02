Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) PT Lowered to $91.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $99.00 to $91.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on AWI. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Armstrong World Industries from $97.00 to $86.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Zelman & Associates cut Armstrong World Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Loop Capital cut Armstrong World Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $85.00.

Armstrong World Industries Price Performance

Shares of AWI opened at $77.69 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.28. Armstrong World Industries has a 1-year low of $66.86 and a 1-year high of $96.51.

Armstrong World Industries Announces Dividend

Armstrong World Industries ( NYSE:AWI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $304.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.81 million. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 16.45% and a return on equity of 41.59%. Armstrong World Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Armstrong World Industries will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.254 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Armstrong World Industries’s payout ratio is 23.34%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Victor Grizzle sold 25,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.83, for a total transaction of $1,768,173.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 332,435 shares in the company, valued at $22,881,501.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Mark A. Hershey sold 6,835 shares of Armstrong World Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.14, for a total value of $547,756.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,218 shares in the company, valued at $3,062,790.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Victor Grizzle sold 25,689 shares of Armstrong World Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.83, for a total value of $1,768,173.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 332,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,881,501.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWI. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Armstrong World Industries by 59.3% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,500,752 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $118,905,000 after acquiring an additional 558,365 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Armstrong World Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $35,536,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 103.1% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,456 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 450,050 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Armstrong World Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $30,725,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Armstrong World Industries in the second quarter worth about $33,129,000.

About Armstrong World Industries

Armstrong World Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of commercial and residential ceiling, wall, and suspension system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mineral Fiber, Architectural Specialties, and Unallocated Corporate. The Mineral Fiber segment produces suspended mineral fiber and soft fiber ceiling systems for use in commercial and residential settings.

