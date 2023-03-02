Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) PT Lowered to $36.00

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $57.00 to $36.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

ARVN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Guggenheim lowered Arvinas from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Wedbush cut their target price on Arvinas from $43.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup cut their target price on Arvinas from $88.00 to $72.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Arvinas from $100.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on Arvinas from $89.00 to $74.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $68.44.

Arvinas Stock Performance

ARVN opened at $30.55 on Monday. Arvinas has a one year low of $27.00 and a one year high of $75.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.27 and its 200-day moving average is $40.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 1.77.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Arvinas ( NASDAQ:ARVN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.56) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by ($0.46). Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 43.79% and a negative net margin of 228.19%. The firm had revenue of $38.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.00) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Arvinas will post -6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis purchased a new position in Arvinas in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Arvinas by 143.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 135,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,649,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Arvinas in the fourth quarter valued at about $147,000. Tang Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Arvinas by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Arvinas by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 11,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 3,796 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

About Arvinas

Arvinas, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer, ARV-471, and ARV-766, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

