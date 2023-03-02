Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) CEO Sells $1,402,445.34 in Stock

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.81, for a total value of $1,402,445.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 215,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,061,133.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Michael Cannon-Brookes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 27th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.55, for a total value of $1,426,047.70.

On Tuesday, February 21st, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.88, for a total value of $1,420,276.32.

On Wednesday, February 15th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.75, for a total value of $1,591,436.50.

On Monday, February 13th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.36, for a total value of $1,510,551.04.

On Monday, February 6th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.23, for a total value of $1,492,203.22.

On Friday, February 3rd, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.08, for a total value of $1,447,841.12.

On Friday, January 27th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.66, for a total value of $1,392,539.24.

On Wednesday, January 25th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.18, for a total value of $1,276,422.52.

On Monday, January 23rd, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total value of $1,327,072.84.

On Thursday, January 12th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total value of $1,240,416.00.

NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $162.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. Atlassian Co. has a one year low of $113.86 and a one year high of $318.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.54. The stock has a market cap of $41.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.53 and a beta of 0.83.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in Atlassian during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Atlassian during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Atlassian by 151.5% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Atlassian during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Sonnipe Ltd acquired a new stake in Atlassian during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TEAM. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Atlassian from $160.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Atlassian from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Atlassian from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Macquarie downgraded Atlassian from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $287.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Atlassian from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.11.

Atlassian Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing team collaboration and productivity software. Its software helps teams organize, discuss, and complete shared work. Its products include Jira Software, Confluence, Jira Service Management, and Trello. The company was founded by Michael Cannon-Brookes and Scott Farquhar in October 2002 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

