Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) Stock Price Up 12.2% After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Rating) (TSE:AUP)’s share price rose 12.2% on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $9.66 and last traded at $9.35. Approximately 1,791,338 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 3,497,638 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.33.
The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $28.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.82 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 80.71% and a negative return on equity of 25.06%. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.50.
Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States and internationally. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis.
