Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) PT Lowered to $175.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $203.00 to $175.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the software company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ADSK. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $255.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $232.40.

Autodesk Stock Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $196.38 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $42.37 billion, a PE ratio of 51.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.49. Autodesk has a twelve month low of $163.20 and a twelve month high of $235.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $205.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $203.87.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 105.43%. Autodesk’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Autodesk will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

Autodesk announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software company to repurchase up to 11.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ayanna Howard sold 410 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.67, for a total value of $77,354.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,010 shares in the company, valued at $945,236.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.66, for a total value of $77,090.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $601,458.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ayanna Howard sold 410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.67, for a total transaction of $77,354.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,236.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,851 shares of company stock worth $364,532 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Autodesk

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in Autodesk by 342.9% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new position in Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Autodesk during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Tobam purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

