Axa S.A. Trims Stock Position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Axa S.A. decreased its position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102 shares during the period. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Advance Auto Parts by 449.5% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 99.9% in the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 111,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,423,000 after acquiring an additional 55,704 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC grew its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 371.6% during the 3rd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 7,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 6,173 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its position in Advance Auto Parts by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 10,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts Stock Performance

Shares of AAP stock opened at $138.82 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $148.57 and a 200 day moving average of $161.55. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.00 and a 1 year high of $231.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.11.

Advance Auto Parts Dividend Announcement

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 25.97% and a net margin of 4.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AAP shares. Truist Financial lowered shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $228.00 to $147.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $199.00 to $165.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Argus dropped their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $220.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Advance Auto Parts to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.89.

Advance Auto Parts Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

