Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $208.44.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AXON shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James downgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $223.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 17th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $215.00 to $242.00 in a report on Wednesday.

Axon Enterprise Stock Up 10.4 %

NASDAQ:AXON opened at $221.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $185.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.39. Axon Enterprise has a one year low of $82.49 and a one year high of $221.31. The company has a market cap of $15.73 billion, a PE ratio of 152.46 and a beta of 0.84.

In other news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 96,575 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.49, for a total value of $18,396,571.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,748,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $523,495,664.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 643 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.40, for a total value of $119,855.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 206,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,439,221.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 96,575 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.49, for a total transaction of $18,396,571.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,748,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,495,664.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 349,473 shares of company stock worth $65,870,969 in the last quarter. 6.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors grew its position in Axon Enterprise by 605.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,660,634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $366,449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283,343 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,242,477 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $208,932,000 after acquiring an additional 21,785 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,130,903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $198,536,000 after acquiring an additional 386,861 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,411,687 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $234,241,000 after acquiring an additional 195,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,147,993 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $190,486,000 after acquiring an additional 390,323 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.62% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER segment and Software and Sensors segment. The TASER segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

