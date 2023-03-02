B. Riley Lowers Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) Price Target to $2.25

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at B. Riley from $3.50 to $2.25 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. B. Riley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 66.05% from the stock’s previous close.

SMSI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Smith Micro Software in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Lake Street Capital lowered shares of Smith Micro Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $4.00 to $2.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Smith Micro Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.65.

Get Smith Micro Software alerts:

Smith Micro Software Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SMSI opened at $1.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $76.19 million, a PE ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.71 and its 200-day moving average is $2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32. Smith Micro Software has a 52 week low of $1.31 and a 52 week high of $4.18.

Institutional Trading of Smith Micro Software

Smith Micro Software Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SMSI. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Smith Micro Software during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,060,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Smith Micro Software by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 723,204 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 142,903 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Smith Micro Software by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,619,350 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,875,000 after purchasing an additional 134,131 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Smith Micro Software by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 457,774 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 127,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Smith Micro Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $177,000. 16.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Smith Micro Software, Inc engages in the provision of software solutions. It operates through Wireless segment. The Wireless segment refers to wireless internet solutions to access information and entertainment anytime and anywhere. Its products include SafePath Family, SafePath IoT, SafePath Home, CommSuite VVM, CommSuite VTT, and ViewSpot.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Smith Micro Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith Micro Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.