B. Riley Lowers Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) Price Target to $2.25

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at B. Riley from $3.50 to $2.25 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. B. Riley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 66.05% from the stock’s previous close.
SMSI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Smith Micro Software in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Lake Street Capital lowered shares of Smith Micro Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $4.00 to $2.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Smith Micro Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.65.
Smith Micro Software Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:SMSI opened at $1.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $76.19 million, a PE ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.71 and its 200-day moving average is $2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32. Smith Micro Software has a 52 week low of $1.31 and a 52 week high of $4.18.
Institutional Trading of Smith Micro Software
Smith Micro Software Company Profile
Smith Micro Software, Inc engages in the provision of software solutions. It operates through Wireless segment. The Wireless segment refers to wireless internet solutions to access information and entertainment anytime and anywhere. Its products include SafePath Family, SafePath IoT, SafePath Home, CommSuite VVM, CommSuite VTT, and ViewSpot.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Smith Micro Software (SMSI)
- Jack in the Box Pops On Tasty Results, Robust Outlook
- How Low Can Lowe’s Companies Go?
- Ambarella: An AI Play In The Making
- Terran Orbital’s New $2.4 Billion Contract is a Game Changer
- Wendy’s Price Firms After Sizzling Quarter And Juicy Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for Smith Micro Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith Micro Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.