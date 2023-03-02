Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC lessened its stake in Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY – Get Rating) by 59.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 76,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110,695 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 0.14% of Bally’s worth $1,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Bally’s by 83.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after acquiring an additional 23,219 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Bally’s by 218.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 45,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 30,951 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Bally’s by 1.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 125,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,868,000 after buying an additional 1,738 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Bally’s by 267.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 28,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 20,905 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bally’s by 58.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 6,869 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

In other Bally’s news, major shareholder General L.P. Standard sold 475,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.60, for a total value of $10,735,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,589,849 shares in the company, valued at $239,330,587.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 24.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:BALY opened at $20.35 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.78. Bally’s Co. has a 12-month low of $17.54 and a 12-month high of $35.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Bally’s from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Bally’s from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Bally’s from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Bally’s from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.86.

Bally’s Corp. engages in the business of casino hotels and horse racetrack. Its properties include Twin River Casino, Hard Rock, Biloxi, Tiverton, Dover Downs, Arapahoe Park, Mardi Gras, Golden Gates, Golden Gulch, KC, Casino Vicksburg, Bally’s Atlantic City, and Eldorado Resort casino Shreveport. The company was founded on March 1, 2004 and is headquartered in Providence, RI.

