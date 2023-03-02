Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume After Dividend Announcement

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday following a dividend announcement from the company. Approximately 890,369 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the previous session’s volume of 1,265,953 shares.The stock last traded at $49.78 and had previously closed at $52.70.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.774 per share. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 3rd. This is a positive change from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BNS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Scotiabank lowered shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $86.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.23.

Bank of Nova Scotia Trading Up 1.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.98 billion, a PE ratio of 8.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.78.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 29th. The bank reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.21 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 15.54%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank of Nova Scotia

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 302.3% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 535 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 85.4% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 864 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. 45.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury and smaller operating segments.

Recommended Stories

