Barclays Reiterates GBX 165 Price Target for International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG)

Barclays set a GBX 165 ($1.99) target price on International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 180 ($2.17) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.65) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 180 ($2.17) price objective on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Friday, February 24th. UBS Group set a GBX 180 ($2.17) price objective on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 150 ($1.81) price objective on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 165.33 ($2.00).

International Consolidated Airlines Group Price Performance

IAG stock opened at GBX 153.58 ($1.85) on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 154.55 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 130.64. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 12-month low of GBX 90.47 ($1.09) and a 12-month high of GBX 173.58 ($2.09). The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 988.33. The company has a market cap of £7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7,685.00, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.30.

International Consolidated Airlines Group Company Profile

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

