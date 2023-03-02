Barclays Trims Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Target Price to GBX 2,900

Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Barclays from GBX 3,250 ($39.22) to GBX 2,900 ($34.99) in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NGLOY. Morgan Stanley cut Anglo American from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Anglo American from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Anglo American from GBX 3,400 ($41.03) to GBX 3,500 ($42.23) in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Anglo American from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Anglo American from GBX 3,000 ($36.20) to GBX 2,700 ($32.58) in a research note on Monday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Anglo American has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $3,550.00.

Get Anglo American alerts:

Anglo American Trading Up 3.9 %

NGLOY stock opened at $17.95 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.23. Anglo American has a 52-week low of $13.72 and a 52-week high of $27.80.

Anglo American Company Profile

Anglo American Plc is a mining company, which engages in the exploration and mining of precious base metals and ferrous metals. The company operates through the following segments: De Beers, Copper, Platinum Group Metals, Iron Ore, Coal, Nickel and Manganese, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Ernest Oppenheimer in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.