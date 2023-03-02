Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) Price Target Raised to $85.00

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $81.00 to $85.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on BECN. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Beacon Roofing Supply from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $59.00 to $54.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Stephens boosted their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zelman & Associates initiated coverage on Beacon Roofing Supply in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Beacon Roofing Supply presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $70.57.

Get Beacon Roofing Supply alerts:

Beacon Roofing Supply Price Performance

Beacon Roofing Supply stock opened at $65.00 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.72 and its 200 day moving average is $56.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 1.64. Beacon Roofing Supply has a one year low of $45.71 and a one year high of $66.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Beacon Roofing Supply

In related news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, purchased 107,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.98 per share, for a total transaction of $6,000,216.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 15,072,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $843,735,262.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply during the fourth quarter worth $627,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply in the 4th quarter valued at $131,000. Stansberry Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 23,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 86.6% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 53,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,824,000 after purchasing an additional 24,826 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply in the 4th quarter valued at $301,000.

Beacon Roofing Supply Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials. It also distributes complementary building products including siding, windows, specialty exterior building products, insulation, and waterproofing systems for building exteriors. The company was founded on August 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.