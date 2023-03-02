Beeks Financial Cloud Group’s (BKS) Buy Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Beeks Financial Cloud Group (LON:BKS – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a GBX 220 ($2.65) price target on the stock.

Beeks Financial Cloud Group Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of BKS opened at GBX 145 ($1.75) on Monday. Beeks Financial Cloud Group has a 1-year low of GBX 120.10 ($1.45) and a 1-year high of GBX 208 ($2.51). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 138.84 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 143.58. The firm has a market capitalization of £94.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14,600.00 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.12, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Beeks Financial Cloud Group Company Profile

Beeks Financial Cloud Group plc operates as a managed cloud computing, connectivity, and analytics provider for capital markets and financial services. The company offers on demand computing solutions, including dedicated and virtual private servers; managed cloud solutions comprising private, proximity, exchange, hybrid, and public cloud solutions; and analytics solutions, such as mdPlay, Analytics as a Service, and stream2Cloud.

