Begbies Traynor Group (LON:BEG) Earns “Hold” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their hold rating on shares of Begbies Traynor Group (LON:BEG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports.

Shares of Begbies Traynor Group stock opened at GBX 137 ($1.65) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.88. Begbies Traynor Group has a 12 month low of GBX 98.20 ($1.18) and a 12 month high of GBX 156 ($1.88). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 141.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 139.44. The stock has a market cap of £211.68 million, a PE ratio of 6,860.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.29.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.20 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a yield of 0.83%. Begbies Traynor Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20,000.00%.

Begbies Traynor Group plc provides various professional services to businesses, professional advisors, large corporations, and financial institutions in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Business Recovery and Financial Advisory Services; and Property Advisory and Transactional Services.

