Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas (LON:ECO)

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas (LON:ECO – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning, Digital Look reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 125 ($1.51) price target on the stock.

Shares of ECO stock opened at GBX 20.80 ($0.25) on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 19.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 26.77. The firm has a market cap of £76.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.86 and a beta of 2.21. Eco has a 1 year low of GBX 15 ($0.18) and a 1 year high of GBX 46 ($0.56). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a current ratio of 5.07.

Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Company Profile

Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Ltd. engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of the petroleum, natural gas, and shale gas properties in the Republic of Namibia and the Co-Operative Republic of Guyana. The company holds a 15% working interest in the Orinduik block comprising 1,800 square kilometers located in the Suriname Guyana basin; and interests in the Canje Block covering an area of 4,800 square kilometers located in Guyana.

