Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas (LON:ECO)

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas (LON:ECO – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning, Digital Look reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 125 ($1.51) price target on the stock.
Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Stock Performance
Shares of ECO stock opened at GBX 20.80 ($0.25) on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 19.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 26.77. The firm has a market cap of £76.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.86 and a beta of 2.21. Eco has a 1 year low of GBX 15 ($0.18) and a 1 year high of GBX 46 ($0.56). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a current ratio of 5.07.
Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Company Profile
