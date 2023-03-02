Biophytis (NASDAQ:BPTS) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Biophytis (NASDAQ:BPTS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Biophytis Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BPTS opened at $0.42 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.58. Biophytis has a 12 month low of $0.35 and a 12 month high of $3.36.

About Biophytis

Biophytis SA, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of therapeutics that slow the degenerative processes and improve functional outcomes for patients suffering from age-related diseases. Its therapeutics focuses on targeting and activating key biological resilience pathways that could protect against and counteract the effects of the multiple biological and environmental stresses that lead to age-related diseases.

