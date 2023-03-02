Biophytis (NASDAQ:BPTS) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Biophytis (NASDAQ:BPTS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $15.00 price target on the stock.
Biophytis Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:BPTS opened at $0.42 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.58. Biophytis has a 12 month low of $0.35 and a 12 month high of $3.36.
About Biophytis
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Biophytis (BPTS)
- Jack in the Box Pops On Tasty Results, Robust Outlook
- How Low Can Lowe’s Companies Go?
- Ambarella: An AI Play In The Making
- Wendy’s Price Firms After Sizzling Quarter And Juicy Outlook
- Terran Orbital’s New $2.4 Billion Contract is a Game Changer
Receive News & Ratings for Biophytis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biophytis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.