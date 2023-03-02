Blackboxstocks Inc. (NASDAQ:BLBX) CEO Purchases $3,390,006.00 in Stock

Blackboxstocks Inc. (NASDAQ:BLBX – Get Rating) CEO Gust Kepler acquired 1,130,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $3,390,006.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,462,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,386,210. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLBX opened at $1.29 on Thursday. Blackboxstocks Inc. has a one year low of $0.26 and a one year high of $5.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.65.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets lowered their price target on Blackboxstocks to $4.75 in a report on Monday, December 12th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Blackboxstocks stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackboxstocks Inc. ( NASDAQ:BLBX Get Rating ) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 19,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.15% of Blackboxstocks at the end of the most recent quarter. 3.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blackboxstocks, Inc engages in the operation of a financial technology and social media platform. It offers real-time proprietary analytics and news for stock and option traders. The company was founded on October 4, 2011 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

