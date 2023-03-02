Blake D. Moret Sells 20,000 Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Stock

PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) Director Blake D. Moret sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.76, for a total transaction of $2,535,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,385,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $936,130,712.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

PTC opened at $123.81 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. PTC Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.55 and a 1 year high of $139.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.64 billion, a PE ratio of 42.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.15.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $465.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.43 million. PTC had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 17.62%. PTC’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PTC Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

PTC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of PTC from $142.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of PTC from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of PTC from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of PTC from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of PTC in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PTC has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.55.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in PTC by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 585,631 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,299,000 after buying an additional 52,079 shares in the last quarter. Natixis raised its stake in shares of PTC by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 16,227 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 2,573 shares during the period. Graphene Investments SAS purchased a new stake in shares of PTC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,797,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of PTC by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,041 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of PTC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $428,000. 86.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PTC, Inc is a global software company, which engages in the provision of portfolio of innovative digital solutions that work together to transform how physical products are engineered, manufactured, and serviced. It operates through the Software Products and Professional Services segments. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription, and related support revenue for its products.

