BMO Capital Markets Cuts Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) Price Target to $58.00

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $59.00 to $58.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho downgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $57.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Alliant Energy to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $57.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Alliant Energy from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the company from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $59.50.

Shares of NASDAQ LNT opened at $50.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $12.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.41, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.53. Alliant Energy has a 1 year low of $47.19 and a 1 year high of $65.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.21.

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $875.67 million. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 16.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.4525 per share. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. This is a positive change from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.30%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 91,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,030,000 after acquiring an additional 2,273 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Alliant Energy by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 159,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,650,000 after purchasing an additional 5,507 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Alliant Energy by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 18,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 382,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,140,000 after buying an additional 11,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 40,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,257,000 after buying an additional 2,602 shares during the period. 75.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company that engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates through following segments: utility electric operations, utility gas operations, and utility other.

