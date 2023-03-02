Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $1.66 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts

Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX – Get Rating) – Cormark boosted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Boralex in a research note issued on Monday, February 27th. Cormark analyst N. Boychuk now expects that the company will earn $1.66 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.48. The consensus estimate for Boralex’s current full-year earnings is $1.26 per share.

Several other research analysts have also commented on BLX. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Boralex from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 30th. National Bankshares cut their price target on Boralex from C$48.00 to C$47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. CIBC cut their price target on Boralex from C$48.00 to C$46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Raymond James cut their target price on Boralex from C$53.00 to C$50.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, CSFB lifted their price objective on Boralex from C$38.50 to C$43.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Boralex presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$47.00.

BLX opened at C$36.41 on Tuesday. Boralex has a 52 week low of C$33.96 and a 52 week high of C$51.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$38.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$40.83. The firm has a market cap of C$3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.03.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. Boralex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 200.00%.

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, and the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had interests in 90 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,032 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; 12 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 244 MW; and one thermal power station with an installed capacity of 35 MW.

