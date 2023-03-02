Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning.

BYD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. JMP Securities cut shares of Boyd Gaming from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set a buy rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $73.87.

Boyd Gaming Price Performance

Shares of Boyd Gaming stock opened at $65.09 on Monday. Boyd Gaming has a 52-week low of $46.10 and a 52-week high of $72.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.74 and a 200-day moving average of $57.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Boyd Gaming Increases Dividend

Boyd Gaming ( NYSE:BYD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.27. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 42.98%. The company had revenue of $922.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $880.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Boyd Gaming will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. This is a positive change from Boyd Gaming’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP William R. Boyd sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.23, for a total value of $947,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $769,397.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP William R. Boyd sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.23, for a total value of $947,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $769,397.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Keith Smith sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.05, for a total transaction of $1,601,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,297,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,108,846.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 776,270 shares of company stock worth $48,768,216 in the last three months. 27.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Boyd Gaming

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BYD. Ariel Investments LLC increased its stake in Boyd Gaming by 63.4% during the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,629,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,515 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Boyd Gaming by 98.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,711,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,343,000 after purchasing an additional 847,797 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Boyd Gaming during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,625,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Boyd Gaming by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,382,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,715,000 after purchasing an additional 741,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Boyd Gaming by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,566,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,566,000 after purchasing an additional 510,134 shares in the last quarter. 68.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Boyd Gaming

Boyd Gaming Corp. engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas and Midwest & South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of casinos that serve the resident population of the Las Vegas metropolitan area.

