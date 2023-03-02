Brokerages Set Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) Price Target at $30.40

Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.40.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Monday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Bloom Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Bloom Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th.

Bloom Energy Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of BE stock opened at $21.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.27 and a beta of 2.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. Bloom Energy has a fifty-two week low of $11.47 and a fifty-two week high of $31.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.91.

Insider Buying and Selling

Bloom Energy ( NYSE:BE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 194.49% and a negative net margin of 25.14%. The firm had revenue of $462.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Bloom Energy will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 63,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.26, for a total value of $1,419,676.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 538,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,978,284.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Bloom Energy news, CMO Sharelynn Faye Moore sold 26,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.21, for a total value of $622,793.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 82,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,924,503.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 63,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.26, for a total transaction of $1,419,676.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,978,284.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 166,787 shares of company stock valued at $3,763,465 over the last 90 days. 2.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Bloom Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BE. Resolute Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bloom Energy during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Bloom Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Bloom Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,000. 79.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bloom Energy

(Get Rating)

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of on-site distributed power generators. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K. R. Sridhar, John Finn, Jim McElroy, Matthias Gottmann and Dien Nguyen on January 18, 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

Featured Stories

