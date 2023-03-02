Brokerages Set Intertek Group plc (LON:ITRK) PT at GBX 4,530

Shares of Intertek Group plc (LON:ITRK – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 4,340 ($52.37).
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ITRK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Intertek Group from GBX 4,700 ($56.72) to GBX 4,500 ($54.30) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and issued a GBX 3,700 ($44.65) price objective on shares of Intertek Group in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised shares of Intertek Group to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “sell” rating and set a GBX 3,600 ($43.44) price objective on shares of Intertek Group in a research note on Friday, November 25th.
Intertek Group Trading Down 0.6 %
Shares of Intertek Group stock opened at GBX 4,137 ($49.92) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,286.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 4,298.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 4,051.92. Intertek Group has a 12-month low of GBX 3,485 ($42.05) and a 12-month high of GBX 5,370 ($64.80).
About Intertek Group
Intertek Group plc provides quality assurance solutions to various industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.
