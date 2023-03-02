Brokerages Set Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV) Target Price at $8.67

Shares of Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.67.

Separately, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Weave Communications in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd.

Get Weave Communications alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Weave Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Weave Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weave Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weave Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Weave Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors own 63.69% of the company’s stock.

Weave Communications Trading Up 1.0 %

About Weave Communications

NYSE:WEAV opened at $5.22 on Thursday. Weave Communications has a 1 year low of $2.91 and a 1 year high of $9.68. The stock has a market cap of $342.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.87 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.02 and a 200-day moving average of $5.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82.

(Get Rating)

Weave Communications, Inc provides a customer communications and engagement software platform in the United States and Canada. Its platform enables small and medium-sized businesses to maximize the value of their customer interactions and minimize the time and effort spent on manual or mundane tasks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Weave Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weave Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.