Brokerages Set Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV) Target Price at $8.67

Shares of Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.67.
Separately, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Weave Communications in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Weave Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Weave Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weave Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weave Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Weave Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors own 63.69% of the company’s stock.
Weave Communications Trading Up 1.0 %
About Weave Communications
Weave Communications, Inc provides a customer communications and engagement software platform in the United States and Canada. Its platform enables small and medium-sized businesses to maximize the value of their customer interactions and minimize the time and effort spent on manual or mundane tasks.
Further Reading
