C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) PT Lowered to $5.00 at Morgan Stanley

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of C4 Therapeutics from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of C4 Therapeutics from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of C4 Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.44.

C4 Therapeutics Stock Down 4.3 %

NASDAQ:CCCC opened at $5.05 on Monday. C4 Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.69 and a 1-year high of $26.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.73 and a 200 day moving average of $8.35. The firm has a market cap of $247.46 million, a PE ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 6.46 and a quick ratio of 6.46.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On C4 Therapeutics

In related news, Director Utpal Koppikar acquired 5,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.60 per share, for a total transaction of $31,735.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,735.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 14.17% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 5,802,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,237,000 after acquiring an additional 710,896 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in C4 Therapeutics by 2.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,464,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,383,000 after buying an additional 66,974 shares during the last quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in C4 Therapeutics by 69.3% in the fourth quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,440,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,401,000 after buying an additional 999,330 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in C4 Therapeutics by 40.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,227,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,045,000 after buying an additional 638,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in C4 Therapeutics by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,022,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,057,000 after buying an additional 5,683 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.33% of the company’s stock.

C4 Therapeutics Company Profile

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to degrade disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable MonoDAC degrader of protein that is in Phase 1/2 trial targeting IKZF1 and IKZF3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

