CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) Insider Sells $2,414,213.75 in Stock

CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Get Rating) insider Michael P. Kouzelos sold 47,125 shares of CBIZ stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total value of $2,414,213.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 313,003 shares in the company, valued at $16,035,143.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE CBZ opened at $50.23 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 25.12 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.88 and its 200 day moving average is $46.98. CBIZ, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.01 and a fifty-two week high of $51.85.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The business services provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.21). The company had revenue of $295.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.56 million. CBIZ had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 7.46%. CBIZ’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that CBIZ, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CBIZ during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in CBIZ by 56.4% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in CBIZ by 179.9% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in CBIZ by 127.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in CBIZ during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. 88.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CBIZ, Inc engages in the provision of financial, insurance, and advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, National Practices, and Corporate and Other. The Financial Services segment offers accounting, tax, government health care consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk advisory services.

