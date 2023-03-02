CentralNic Group (LON:CNIC) Earns “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of CentralNic Group (LON:CNIC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a GBX 250 ($3.02) target price on the stock.

CentralNic Group Stock Performance

Shares of CNIC opened at GBX 138.50 ($1.67) on Monday. CentralNic Group has a 12 month low of GBX 106.50 ($1.29) and a 12 month high of GBX 160 ($1.93). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 144.08 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 131.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.97. The firm has a market cap of £396.23 million, a PE ratio of 4,566.67 and a beta of 0.41.

Get CentralNic Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In other CentralNic Group news, insider Max Royde acquired 2,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 146 ($1.76) per share, for a total transaction of £4,277.80 ($5,162.06). In other news, insider Max Royde bought 2,930 shares of CentralNic Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 146 ($1.76) per share, for a total transaction of £4,277.80 ($5,162.06). Also, insider Iain McDonald sold 260,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 152 ($1.83), for a total value of £395,257.76 ($476,961.22). In the last quarter, insiders acquired 197,947 shares of company stock worth $28,198,808. Insiders own 25.67% of the company’s stock.

CentralNic Group Company Profile

CentralNic Group Plc provides domain name services worldwide. It operates through Online Presence and Online Marketing segments. The company's Online Presence segment provides tools for businesses to go online, such as reseller, registry operator, registry service provider, retail, and computer software channels, as well as strategic consultancy and related services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CentralNic Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CentralNic Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.