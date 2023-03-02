Centrica (LON:CNA) Sets New 12-Month High After Insider Buying Activity

Centrica plc (LON:CNA – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as GBX 106.40 ($1.28) and last traded at GBX 106.37 ($1.28), with a volume of 1996515 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 104.30 ($1.26).

Specifically, insider Chanderpreet Duggal acquired 15,000 shares of Centrica stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 104 ($1.25) per share, for a total transaction of £15,600 ($18,824.67). In other Centrica news, insider Chanderpreet Duggal bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 104 ($1.25) per share, with a total value of £15,600 ($18,824.67). Also, insider Amber Rudd bought 2,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 99 ($1.19) per share, with a total value of £2,037.42 ($2,458.57). Insiders have purchased a total of 21,491 shares of company stock worth $2,208,113 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

CNA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 130 ($1.57) price objective on shares of Centrica in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Centrica from GBX 110 ($1.33) to GBX 118 ($1.42) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 160 ($1.93) price objective on shares of Centrica in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 132 ($1.59).

The stock has a market capitalization of £6.04 billion, a PE ratio of -797.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 313.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 97.97 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 87.41.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.02) per share. This is a positive change from Centrica’s previous dividend of $1.00. This represents a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Centrica’s payout ratio is currently -2,307.69%.

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord Gáis Energy, Energy Marketing & Trading, and Upstream segments.

