Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $46.84, but opened at $45.43. Centrus Energy shares last traded at $45.61, with a volume of 35,323 shares.

Specifically, SVP Larry B. Cutlip sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $423,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,604. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.28% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on Centrus Energy from $70.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd.

The firm has a market capitalization of $639.76 million, a P/E ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 2.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.08.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in Centrus Energy in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centrus Energy during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Centrus Energy by 64.2% during the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Centrus Energy by 60.9% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centrus Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.29% of the company’s stock.

Centrus Energy Corp. engages in the supply of nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry. It operates through the following segments: Low-enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment includes various components of nuclear fuel to utilities from its global network of suppliers.

