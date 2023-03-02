Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Sold by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lessened its holdings in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,007 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $1,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 72.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 137.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Charter Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 69.5% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 714.3% in the 2nd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.05% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $450.00 to $425.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $460.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $405.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $580.00 to $540.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $486.86.

Charter Communications Price Performance

CHTR stock opened at $362.54 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.78, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.13. Charter Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $297.66 and a twelve month high of $596.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $378.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $372.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.66.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $7.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.03 by ($0.34). Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 37.20%. The firm had revenue of $13.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.93 earnings per share. Charter Communications’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.31 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Charter Communications

In other news, Chairman Thomas Rutledge sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.64, for a total transaction of $11,509,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 17,493 shares in the company, valued at $6,711,014.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Charter Communications news, Director Steven A. Miron acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $384.35 per share, for a total transaction of $960,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,525,642.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Thomas Rutledge sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.64, for a total value of $11,509,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 17,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,711,014.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

Featured Articles

