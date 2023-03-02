Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD) Price Target Raised to $187.00

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Truist Financial from $177.00 to $187.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CHRD. TheStreet upgraded shares of Chord Energy from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Chord Energy from $218.00 to $217.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Chord Energy in a research note on Monday, January 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $196.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Chord Energy from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Chord Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $178.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $188.57.

Chord Energy Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of CHRD opened at $137.30 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Chord Energy has a twelve month low of $93.35 and a twelve month high of $181.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.31, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.70.

Chord Energy Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Chord Energy

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $4.80 per share. This is a positive change from Chord Energy’s previous None dividend of $3.67. This represents a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 6th. Chord Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.41%.

In other Chord Energy news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 4,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.07, for a total transaction of $656,227.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 248,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,805,153.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 4,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.07, for a total transaction of $656,227.95. Following the sale, the director now owns 248,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,805,153.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.15, for a total transaction of $98,105.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 225,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,649,093.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,298 shares of company stock worth $1,156,053. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Chord Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHRD. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chord Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,071,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chord Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Delta Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chord Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $373,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chord Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Fortem Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chord Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $438,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.47% of the company’s stock.

Chord Energy Company Profile

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company. It acquires, exploits, develops, and explores for crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

