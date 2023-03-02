Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday.

Chunghwa Telecom Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE CHT opened at $37.74 on Monday. Chunghwa Telecom has a one year low of $32.90 and a one year high of $44.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89 and a beta of 0.11.

Get Chunghwa Telecom alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Chunghwa Telecom in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 154.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 848.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 155.3% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

About Chunghwa Telecom

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated telecommunication services. It offers domestic & international fixed communication, mobile communication, broadband, Internet services. The Company also provides information and communication technology services; and innovative technology services such as Internet of things and artificial intelligence.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chunghwa Telecom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chunghwa Telecom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.