CIBC Raises Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) Price Target to C$53.00

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) had its price target upped by CIBC from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on PBA. Credit Suisse Group cut Pembina Pipeline from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Monday. Raymond James lifted their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Pembina Pipeline from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $52.63.

Pembina Pipeline Stock Up 1.6 %

Pembina Pipeline stock opened at $33.36 on Monday. Pembina Pipeline has a 1-year low of $29.64 and a 1-year high of $42.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $18.36 billion, a PE ratio of 8.45, a P/E/G ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.29.

Pembina Pipeline Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pembina Pipeline

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.62%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,388 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 575,920 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $21,655,000 after acquiring an additional 3,604 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 53.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 39,699 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 13,820 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,446 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 39,252 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 6,629 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.08% of the company’s stock.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.

Further Reading

