Citigroup Cuts Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) Price Target to $32.00

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Citigroup from $33.00 to $32.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on WES. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $33.17.

Western Midstream Partners Price Performance

Shares of WES opened at $25.62 on Monday. Western Midstream Partners has a twelve month low of $21.95 and a twelve month high of $29.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.22 and a 200-day moving average of $27.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 2.79.

Western Midstream Partners Announces Dividend

Western Midstream Partners ( NYSE:WES Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.13. Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 37.22% and a return on equity of 38.15%. The business had revenue of $779.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $800.50 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Western Midstream Partners will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 1st were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 31st. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Natixis raised its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 410,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $11,008,000 after acquiring an additional 205,000 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 43,846 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 6,288 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,304 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. acquired a new position in Western Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $451,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

Western Midstream Partners Company Profile

Western Midstream Partners LP engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, and development of midstream energy assets. It engages in the business of gathering, processing, compressing, treating, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil for Anadarko, as well as third-party producers and customers.

Further Reading

