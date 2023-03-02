City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) PT Lowered to $12.00

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by B. Riley from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered City Office REIT from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, February 24th.

City Office REIT Price Performance

NYSE CIO opened at $8.59 on Monday. City Office REIT has a fifty-two week low of $8.03 and a fifty-two week high of $18.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The firm has a market cap of $343.00 million, a P/E ratio of 50.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.62.

City Office REIT Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On City Office REIT

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.31%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 9th. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 470.62%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of City Office REIT by 2.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 156,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of City Office REIT by 64.2% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 116,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 45,563 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in City Office REIT during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in City Office REIT by 20.4% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 108,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,398,000 after buying an additional 18,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. grew its position in City Office REIT by 1.7% during the second quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 93,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,210,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. 76.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About City Office REIT

City Office REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on acquiring, owning and operating office properties located primarily in metropolitan areas in the Southern and Western United States. The company was founded on November 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

