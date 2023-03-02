Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Sold by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lowered its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 922 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $723,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,588,000. First National Trust Co boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 5,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 28,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,294,000 after acquiring an additional 3,750 shares in the last quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 8,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 77.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Colgate-Palmolive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com cut Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.09.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of CL stock opened at $72.55 on Thursday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $67.84 and a 1 year high of $83.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.84, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.82 and its 200-day moving average is $75.78. The stock has a market cap of $60.24 billion, a PE ratio of 34.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.50.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 317.08% and a net margin of 9.93%. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.26%.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

(Get Rating)

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

Featured Articles

