Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, February 24th.

Get Collegium Pharmaceutical alerts:

Collegium Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

COLL opened at $26.79 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The company has a market cap of $912.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.20, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.88 and its 200 day moving average is $21.71. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $14.04 and a 12-month high of $30.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at Collegium Pharmaceutical

Collegium Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:COLL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $129.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.07 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 5.39% and a positive return on equity of 44.87%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Collegium Pharmaceutical will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

In other Collegium Pharmaceutical news, Director Michael Thomas Heffernan sold 27,920 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total transaction of $614,519.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $616,786.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Collegium Pharmaceutical news, Director Michael Thomas Heffernan sold 27,920 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total transaction of $614,519.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $616,786.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph Ciaffoni sold 7,333 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total transaction of $169,465.63. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 251,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,805,486.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 143,443 shares of company stock valued at $3,497,753 over the last 90 days. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Collegium Pharmaceutical

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 52.2% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,676 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 97.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,151 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 233.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,224 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 443.2% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,390 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter.

About Collegium Pharmaceutical

(Get Rating)

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and planning to commercialize next generation, abuse-deterrent products for the treatment of patients suffering from chronic pain and other diseases. Its products include Xtampza ER, Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.