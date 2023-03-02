Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) CRO Sells $527,055.68 in Stock

Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating) CRO Blasio Riccardo Di sold 8,912 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.14, for a total value of $527,055.68. Following the sale, the executive now owns 77,427 shares in the company, valued at $4,579,032.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Commvault Systems Stock Down 0.1 %

CVLT stock opened at $58.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 173.09, a PEG ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 0.57. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.26 and a twelve month high of $69.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Commvault Systems by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,009 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Commvault Systems by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 6,647 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Commvault Systems by 64.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 510 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Lindenwold Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 2.8% during the second quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 8,354 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strengthening Families & Communities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 8,916 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Commvault Systems

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Commvault Systems from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Commvault Systems in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Guggenheim began coverage on Commvault Systems in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Commvault Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Commvault Systems from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.20.

Commvault Systems, Inc engages in the provision of data protection and information management software applications and related services. Its products include Data Protection and insights, Storage, and Metallic BaaS. The firm also offers professional, managed, support, and training services. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Tinton Falls, NJ.

