Comparing Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) and Stran & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAG)

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Rating) and Stran & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAG – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Criteo and Stran & Company, Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Criteo 2.95% 9.15% 5.25% Stran & Company, Inc. -3.21% -4.20% -3.18%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Criteo and Stran & Company, Inc., as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Criteo 1 4 4 0 2.33 Stran & Company, Inc. 0 0 1 0 3.00

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Criteo currently has a consensus target price of $39.63, indicating a potential upside of 20.19%. Stran & Company, Inc. has a consensus target price of $4.50, indicating a potential upside of 150.00%. Given Stran & Company, Inc.’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Stran & Company, Inc. is more favorable than Criteo.

88.3% of Criteo shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.4% of Stran & Company, Inc. shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Criteo shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 50.5% of Stran & Company, Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Criteo and Stran & Company, Inc.’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Criteo $2.02 billion 0.98 $8.95 million $0.94 35.07 Stran & Company, Inc. $39.70 million 0.84 $230,000.00 N/A N/A

Criteo has higher revenue and earnings than Stran & Company, Inc..

Risk & Volatility

Criteo has a beta of 0.87, indicating that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stran & Company, Inc. has a beta of 2.51, indicating that its share price is 151% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Criteo beats Stran & Company, Inc. on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Criteo

Criteo SA is a global technology company, which specializes in digital performance marketing. The firm enables e-commerce companies to leverage large volumes of granular data to engage and convert their customers. It operates through the following segments: Marketing Solutions and Retail Media. The Marketing Solutions segment allows commerce companies to address multiple marketing goals by engaging their consumers with personalized ads across the web, mobile and offline store environments. The Retail Media segment allows retailers to generate advertising revenues from consumer brands, and/or to drive sales for themselves, by monetizing their data and audiences through personalized ads, either on their own digital property or on the open Internet, that address multiple marketing goals. The company was founded by Jean-Baptiste Rudelle, Franck Le Ouay, Pascal Gauthier, Laurent Quatrefages and Romain Niccoli on November 3, 2005 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

About Stran & Company, Inc.

Stran & Company, Inc. provides outsourced marketing solutions. The company offers clients custom sourcing services; and e-commerce solutions for promoting branded merchandise and other promotional products, managing promotional loyalty and incentives, print collateral and event assets, order and inventory management, designing and hosting online retail popup shops, fixed public retail online stores, and online business-to-business service offerings. It also provides creative and merchandising services; warehousing/fulfillment and distribution; print-on-demand services; kitting services; point of sale displays; and loyalty and incentive programs. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Quincy, Massachusetts.

