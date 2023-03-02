Comparing Plaza Retail REIT (PAZRF) & Its Rivals

Plaza Retail REIT (OTCMKTS:PAZRF – Get Rating) is one of 328 publicly-traded companies in the “Real Estate Investment Trusts” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Plaza Retail REIT to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Plaza Retail REIT and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Plaza Retail REIT N/A N/A 5.39 Plaza Retail REIT Competitors $899.81 million $156.93 million 13.40

Plaza Retail REIT’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Plaza Retail REIT. Plaza Retail REIT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

Profitability

Plaza Retail REIT pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.7%. Plaza Retail REIT pays out 36.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Real Estate Investment Trusts” companies pay a dividend yield of 4.6% and pay out 165.0% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Plaza Retail REIT is clearly a better dividend stock than its peers, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

This table compares Plaza Retail REIT and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Plaza Retail REIT N/A N/A N/A Plaza Retail REIT Competitors 12.05% 0.31% 2.19%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Plaza Retail REIT and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Plaza Retail REIT 0 1 0 0 2.00 Plaza Retail REIT Competitors 2339 12084 13451 310 2.42

Plaza Retail REIT currently has a consensus price target of $4.90, suggesting a potential upside of 39.44%. As a group, “Real Estate Investment Trusts” companies have a potential upside of 18.73%. Given Plaza Retail REIT’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Plaza Retail REIT is more favorable than its peers.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

22.2% of Plaza Retail REIT shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.8% of shares of all “Real Estate Investment Trusts” companies are held by institutional investors. 6.7% of shares of all “Real Estate Investment Trusts” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Plaza Retail REIT peers beat Plaza Retail REIT on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

Plaza Retail REIT Company Profile

Plaza Retail REIT operates as an open-ended real estate investment trust, which acquires, develops and redevelops unenclosed and enclosed retail real estate in Atlantic Canada, Québec and Ontario. The company was founded by Michael Zakuta and Earl Brewer in 1999 and is headquartered in Fredericton, Canada.

