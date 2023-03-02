Comparing SFL (NYSE:SFL) & OceanPal (NASDAQ:OP)

OceanPal (NASDAQ:OP – Get Rating) and SFL (NYSE:SFL – Get Rating) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

6.9% of OceanPal shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.2% of SFL shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

OceanPal pays an annual dividend of $0.70 per share and has a dividend yield of 137.9%. SFL pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.9%. SFL pays out 57.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. SFL has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OceanPal N/A N/A N/A SFL 30.25% 14.48% 4.15%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares OceanPal and SFL’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares OceanPal and SFL’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OceanPal N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A SFL $670.39 million 2.13 $202.77 million $1.59 6.50

SFL has higher revenue and earnings than OceanPal.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for OceanPal and SFL, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OceanPal 0 0 0 0 N/A SFL 0 2 0 0 2.00

SFL has a consensus target price of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 16.17%. Given SFL’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe SFL is more favorable than OceanPal.

Volatility & Risk

OceanPal has a beta of 1.34, meaning that its share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SFL has a beta of 0.79, meaning that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

SFL beats OceanPal on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OceanPal

OceanPal Inc. focuses on the provision of ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates drybulk carriers that transport major bulks, such as iron ore, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks comprising bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. As of October 31, 2022, its fleet consisted of four dry bulk carriers, which include two Panamaxes and two Capesize vessels with a cargo carrying capacity of approximately 496,374 deadweight tons. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Athens, Greece.

About SFL

SFL Corp. Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of vessels and offshore related assets. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. The firm operates through subsidiaries located in Bermuda, Cyprus, Malta, Liberia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the Marshall Islands. The company was founded on October 10, 2003 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

