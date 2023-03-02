Contrasting Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA) and Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL)

Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Rating) and Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Vera Therapeutics and Seelos Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Vera Therapeutics alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vera Therapeutics N/A N/A -$32.61 million ($2.96) -2.50 Seelos Therapeutics N/A N/A -$66.05 million ($0.79) -0.92

Vera Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Seelos Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Risk & Volatility

88.6% of Vera Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.4% of Seelos Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 43.1% of Vera Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.1% of Seelos Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Vera Therapeutics has a beta of -0.58, meaning that its share price is 158% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Seelos Therapeutics has a beta of 2.02, meaning that its share price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Vera Therapeutics and Seelos Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vera Therapeutics N/A -68.15% -55.57% Seelos Therapeutics N/A -239.70% -132.82%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Vera Therapeutics and Seelos Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vera Therapeutics 0 2 3 0 2.60 Seelos Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00

Vera Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $16.75, suggesting a potential upside of 126.35%. Seelos Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 449.83%. Given Seelos Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Seelos Therapeutics is more favorable than Vera Therapeutics.

Summary

Vera Therapeutics beats Seelos Therapeutics on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vera Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Vera Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy. It is also developing MAU868, a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of BK viremia infections and is under Phase 2 clinical trial. The company was formerly known as Trucode Gene Repair, Inc. and changed its name to Vera Therapeutics, Inc. in April 2020. Vera Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Brisbane, California.

About Seelos Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on development and advancement of novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs for the benefit of patients with central nervous system disorders. The firm’s portfolio includes several late-stage clinical assets targeting indications including Acute Suicidal Ideation and Behavior in Major Depressive Disorder �or Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder, �amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, Sanfilippo syndrome, Parkinson’s disease, other psychiatric and movement disorders plus orphan diseases. The company was founded by Raj Mehra in 1987 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Receive News & Ratings for Vera Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vera Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.