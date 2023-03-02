Credit Suisse Group Cuts Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) Price Target to $11.00

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from $19.00 to $11.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on FULC. Bank of America lowered Fulcrum Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Fulcrum Therapeutics from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fulcrum Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $18.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:FULC opened at $6.29 on Monday. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.21 and a 1 year high of $24.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $327.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 2.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.41.

In other news, CEO Robert J. Gould sold 6,766 shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $101,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 499,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,497,960. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CEO Robert J. Gould sold 6,766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $101,490.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 499,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,497,960. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Ra Capital Management, L.P. bought 1,341,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.42 per share, for a total transaction of $7,270,496.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,403,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,964,525.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders purchased 4,372,675 shares of company stock worth $38,695,655. 14.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,630,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 511.9% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,988,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,745,000 after buying an additional 1,663,800 shares in the last quarter. VR Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,708,000. Sofinnova Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,450,000. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,640,000.

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm develops new medicines and focuses on unlocking gene control mechanisms to develop small molecule therapies. Its product candidate includes Losmapimod and FTX-HbF. The company was founded by Michael R. Green, Danny Reinberg, Rudolf Jaenisch, Jeannie T.

