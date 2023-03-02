Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) Given New $30.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CEQP. StockNews.com downgraded Crestwood Equity Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Crestwood Equity Partners from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Raymond James dropped their price target on Crestwood Equity Partners from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Crestwood Equity Partners from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, US Capital Advisors downgraded Crestwood Equity Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $31.75.

Shares of Crestwood Equity Partners stock opened at $24.84 on Monday. Crestwood Equity Partners has a one year low of $22.88 and a one year high of $32.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.52 and its 200 day moving average is $27.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.71 and a beta of 2.50.

Crestwood Equity Partners ( NYSE:CEQP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. Crestwood Equity Partners had a return on equity of 6.28% and a net margin of 0.52%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Crestwood Equity Partners will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were paid a $0.655 dividend. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 6th. Crestwood Equity Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -935.71%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CEQP. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 71.4% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 922 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 28.5% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,927 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 629.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,385 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 7.3% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,501 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. 61.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Crestwood Equity Partners LP engages in investment and management of energy midstream assets. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing, Storage and Transportation, and Marketing, Supply, and Logistics. The Gathering and Processing segment provides gathering and transportation services, processing, treating, and compression services, and disposal services to producers in unconventional shale plays and tight-gas plays.

