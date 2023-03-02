Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 108,436 Shares of Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 258,626 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 108,436 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.27% of Fate Therapeutics worth $5,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 20.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 42.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,436 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 8,790 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 5.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 25.7% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,481 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 17.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares in the last quarter.
Several research analysts have issued reports on FATE shares. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $62.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Fate Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Bank of America lowered Fate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.06.
NASDAQ:FATE opened at $6.09 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.96. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.02 and a 1 year high of $43.12. The company has a market capitalization of $591.77 million, a P/E ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 1.46.
Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.28. Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 48.78% and a negative net margin of 425.99%. The business had revenue of $44.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.41 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.72) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 159.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.22 earnings per share for the current year.
Fate Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. Its pipeline of products includes immuno-ocology candidates and immuno-regulation candidates. The company was founded by Philip Beachy, Sheng Ding, Rudolf Jaenisch, Randall T. Moon, Michael Rudnicki, David Scadden, Leonard Zon, Alexander Rives, Scott Wolchko, and John D.
