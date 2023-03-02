Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) Shares Sold by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al decreased its holdings in Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,751 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 3,558 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned approximately 0.16% of Cutera worth $1,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Cutera in the 3rd quarter valued at about $151,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Cutera by 58.7% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 35,995 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 13,309 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cutera by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 79,577 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,984,000 after purchasing an additional 7,968 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cutera by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 628,414 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $28,655,000 after purchasing an additional 188,103 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cutera during the 2nd quarter worth about $231,000.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CUTR. Stephens decreased their target price on Cutera from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Cutera from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. William Blair initiated coverage on Cutera in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Maxim Group decreased their price target on Cutera from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.20.

NASDAQ CUTR opened at $32.11 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.81. Cutera, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.51 and a fifty-two week high of $74.38. The stock has a market cap of $629.84 million, a PE ratio of -7.31 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.38.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical device company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.09). Cutera had a negative net margin of 31.31% and a negative return on equity of 225.70%. The business had revenue of $67.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.22) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cutera, Inc. will post -2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cutera, Inc engages in the provision of laser and energy-based aesthetic systems for practitioners. It operates through the following segments: United States, Japan, Asia excluding Japan, Europe, and Rest of the World. Its products include enlighten, excel HR, excel V+, secret Pro, Juliet, secret RF, and xeo.

