DA Davidson Raises Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) Price Target to $80.00

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA – Get Rating) had its price target raised by DA Davidson from $74.00 to $80.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Stephens lowered shares of Arcosa from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th.

Arcosa Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Arcosa stock opened at $61.01 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.23 and its 200 day moving average is $58.76. Arcosa has a 1 year low of $43.52 and a 1 year high of $65.80.

Arcosa Dividend Announcement

Arcosa ( NYSE:ACA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $500.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.65 million. Arcosa had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 5.22%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Arcosa will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 12th. Arcosa’s payout ratio is 3.97%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Mary E. Henderson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.46, for a total value of $350,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,181,434.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Arcosa during the 1st quarter valued at $28,879,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Arcosa during the 4th quarter valued at $23,248,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Arcosa by 764.8% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 344,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,725,000 after acquiring an additional 304,559 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Arcosa by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,881,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,714,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arcosa during the 4th quarter valued at $14,037,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

Arcosa Company Profile

Arcosa, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Construction Products, Energy Equipment, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment produces and sells construction aggregates, and manufactures and sells trench shields and shoring products and services for infrastructure-related projects.

